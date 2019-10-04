Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
at the church
7645 S. 3200 W.
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
at the church
7645 S. 3200 W.
Rickie Gereld Clayton


1950 - 2019
Rickie Gereld Clayton Obituary
Rickie G. Clayton
1950 ~ 2019
Rickie Gereld Clayton peacefully returned to our Heavenly Father September 30, 2019. When he passed he was surrounded with love from his children and dear wife. He was born June 29, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ernest and Inez Clayton. He was the youngest of 10 children. Graduated from BYU in accounting and proudly retired from Sinclair in 2017. During his life he had many hobbies, he enjoyed fly-fishing, scouting, gardening and spending time with his large family. He also enjoyed creating art with stained glass and Ukrainian eggs that he was given several awards for in the State Fair.
He is survived by the love of his life Jayne; and children: Coral (Peter), Jennifer (Adam), Stacey (Lee), Allyson (Andrew), Tiffany (Dave), Michael (Megan), Megan (Mike), Scott (Chandra); and 22 grandchildren.
A viewing will be Sunday, Oct 6, 6-8pm at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 S. Redwood Rd.
Another viewing Monday Oct 7, 10-10:45am, followed by his funeral at 11am, will be held at the church at 7645 S. 3200 W. His body will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Park, West Valley, UT. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 4, 2019
