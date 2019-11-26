|
Ricky Dykhuizen
Jul 20 1959 - Nov 13, 2019
Rick Dykhuizen, beloved husband, father, grandfather and Master Machinist, passed away suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday morning of a blood clot. Rick started S&R Machining Inc. in 1983 and was extremely proud to not only work with his hands, but to be a master of his craft. His parts were sold around the world and beyond. Rick was always willing to lend a hand where he could and provide help wherever he was needed. Rick loved his family and was very proud of his four grandchildren: Dustin, Josh, Zoey, and Nick. Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Paulene; children Stephanie (Jeff) Kone and Rick (Alison); 4 grandchildren; and his dog, Daisy.
He will always be remembered and loved.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Shriners Hospital or to Best Friends Animal Society, as Rick had a fondness for both charities.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 26, 2019