Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Dykhuizen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Dykhuizen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky Dykhuizen Obituary
Ricky Dykhuizen
Jul 20 1959 - Nov 13, 2019
Rick Dykhuizen, beloved husband, father, grandfather and Master Machinist, passed away suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday morning of a blood clot. Rick started S&R Machining Inc. in 1983 and was extremely proud to not only work with his hands, but to be a master of his craft. His parts were sold around the world and beyond. Rick was always willing to lend a hand where he could and provide help wherever he was needed. Rick loved his family and was very proud of his four grandchildren: Dustin, Josh, Zoey, and Nick. Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Paulene; children Stephanie (Jeff) Kone and Rick (Alison); 4 grandchildren; and his dog, Daisy.
He will always be remembered and loved.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Shriners Hospital or to Best Friends Animal Society, as Rick had a fondness for both charities.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -