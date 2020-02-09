|
Ricky Robert Skinner
04/14/1961 ~ 02/03/2020
Our sweet Rick passed away on February 3, 2020. He loved fishing, hunting and being in the mountains with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jill; stepson, Cody (Angela) Wigren; stepdaughter, Jan Wigren; two granddaughters, Sierra and Haley; father, Bob Skinner; brothers, Cody (Cindy), Randy (Monica), Jason (Alisha); sister, Shonda (Russ) Morse; many nieces and nephews; & his faithful dog, Shilo. Preceded in death by his mother, Merna Kiggins Skinner.
Rick's final wish was to be cremated and have his ashes spread in the mountains. A celebration of life will be held later in March. The location and the actual date of the celebration of life will be announced at www.jenkins-soffe.com where condolences can also be shared.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020