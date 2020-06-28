Rikard Pearson
1936 - 2020
Rikard Dwain Pearson
9/4/36 - 6/25/20
Born to Dwain J and Olive Ogden in Logan, UT Rikard spent his early years in Richfield, UT where he developed a lifelong love for the outdoors. His stories of these days centered around time spent working on the family ranch with his cousins and hunting and fishing with his grandfathers. Rikard married Shanna Harward in the Manti Temple in Sept 1957. They have a love that is evident in everything they did. Together they raised six children, Michelle White, Kelly (Steve) Fletcher, Rikard Harward, Noelle, Melissa (Tim) Rideout, Graydon (Jennifer) Pearson. He graduated from BYU in Business administration and from that time Rik was at the center of a four generation family business in hospitality. In addition to his family he was a partner, friend and mentor to the countless people he worked with over a long career. The mark he left on our lives cannot be overstated. Rik was an avid sports fan and devoted to his teams. From his youth as a fan of the Dodgers to the Utah Stars and Utah Jazz, but U of U Football was a highlight of his year. His greatest passion was truly for the wilderness of the mountain west. His trophies and the friends he shared his time hunting with were among his most treasured memories. Rikard passed from this life surrounded by his family and his devoted caregiver Soita. He is survived by his wife Shanna and his children, 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, siblings Diane Mackey, Garnett Johnson, Randy (Linda), Mary Kay (Claire) Carling, Patrice Erickson, Clark (Jamie). Preceded in death by his parents and beloved sister Carolyn Hansen. Family was at the center of every aspect of his remarkable life. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to charities supporting wild lands.
The family will be having a private service due to the current guidelines for COVID 19. Memorial Holladay- Cottonwood Mortuary asks on behalf of the family that you join them by live streaming the service on Monday, June 29, 2020, 3 PM, on Zoom. Detailed instructions can be found on his obituary at memorialutah.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Dearest Shanna and family. All of my love to each of you. I am so sad to hear of this loss. I loved being a part of your family. Rik was always so kind and generous, my heart aches for you. I wish I could give you each a big hug but just know that my heart is with you at this time and I look forward to the day that I can see you and share memories of Rik. Love always Sue Sharp
Sue Sharp
Friend
