Dearest Shanna and family. All of my love to each of you. I am so sad to hear of this loss. I loved being a part of your family. Rik was always so kind and generous, my heart aches for you. I wish I could give you each a big hug but just know that my heart is with you at this time and I look forward to the day that I can see you and share memories of Rik. Love always Sue Sharp

