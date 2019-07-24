December 5, 1936 ~

July 18, 2019

Rita C. Kelly passed away July 18,2019 peacefully at her home in Sandy, UT from a valiant stint with lung cancer. She was born December 5, 1936 to Letha and Parley D. Crolley in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Rita came to Salt Lake City to attend school in her senior year and to prepare for college. She attended East High School. She also attended some university classes at the U of U.

She married the love of her life George W. Kelly in Wells, NV in 1962.

Rita was a top executive in the personnel business for 25 years before going into the insurance industry from which she retired in her 70's. She was a beautiful, elegant woman with a sharp wit and a formidable presence, resolute in her decisions/values. She could play a mean game of chess and backgammon. She was very thoughtful, always thinking of others, and so very giving.

She liked simple things in life like flowers and holiday decorations. Her award-winning ceramics brought a sense of pride to her, and we were very fortunate to receive them as gifts.

Our beloved mother will ever be missed yet cherished in our hearts.

Rita is survived by four children, Yvette Kelly, Max Kelly, Tom (Heather) Kelly, and Bob Kelly; and 13 grandchildren. She loved all of her grandchildren and many great grandchildren very much.

Rita is preceded in death by her husband in 1993 and her first-born child in 2012.

A private family celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 24, 2019