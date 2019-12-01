Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Service
Following Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
LDS church
545 E. 400 N
Price, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
LDS church
545 E. 400 N.
Price, UT
View Map
Rita Orlandi Walker


1941 - 2019
Rita Orlandi Walker Obituary
Rita Orlandi Walker
1941 - 2019
Rita Orlandi Davis Walker passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 with family by her side, following a heroic battle with a respiratory illness. Her daughters kept vigil throughout her time in the hospital.
Rita was born on September 3, 1941 in Mutual, Utah to Victor J. Orlandi Jr. and Freida N. Woody. Rita was the second oldest of four siblings. She was a wonderful sister, spouse, mother, and grandmother. She was affectionately known as Nonna to her 9 grandchildren and Nonnie-O to her 10 great grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her husband Kenneth S. Walker, her daughters Ronda Patera (Bill), Cari Sproles (Norman), Paula Davis, Cidney Hammer (Shane), her siblings Vicki Keele (Lloyd), Cathy Cooper (Ed), Rick Orlandi (Kathy), many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her 22 month old daughter Kimberly Jean Davis in 1966, her children's father Ronald Davis and her parents.
Rita had a strong conviction to be the best example she could be to her family regardless of what obstacles arose. She was a woman of faith, a talented artist, creative writer, seamstress and jewelry designer. She worked for the University of Phoenix for over 20 years. While working there she was also a student and graduated at the top of her class with a 4.0 and a Bachelor's degree at the age of 57. It was a very proud moment for her and her family.
Rita will forever be in our hearts and be an inspiration of courage, strength, dignity and undying love of family.
The family greatly appreciates the entire ICU staff for their kindness, compassion and care given to the entire family especially to Rita.
A viewing will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11:00, with a service to follow. The services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at: 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT.
Interment will be on Saturday December 7, 2019 in Price, Utah, with a viewing at 11:30-12:30 at the LDS church located at 545 E. 400 N. Price, Utah.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019
