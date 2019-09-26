|
|
Rita Renee Kennedy
1935 ~ 2019
Woods Cross, UT-Rita Renee Kennedy peacefully passed away in her home on September 20, 2019. She was born August 14, 1935 in Victor, Idaho.
Rita enjoyed quilting, sewing and puzzles. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family and friends. She always helped and cherished everyone in her life and will be greatly missed.
Rita is survived by her brother Larry (Kay) Ballard, sister Afton Williams, daughters Laurie (Mike) Evans, Penny Holmberg, Vicki (Dave) McKay, sons Russell Kennedy, Jonathan (Melodie) Kennedy, Steve (Becky) Kennedy. Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband Gary Kennedy, son Ronald Kennedy, and brother Jack Ballard.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Woods Cross 5th Ward, 2064 S. 800 W., Woods Cross, Utah 84087. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84404. Online condolences at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019