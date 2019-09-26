Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Woods Cross 5th Ward
2064 S. 800 W
Woods Cross, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Woods Cross 5th Ward
2064 S. 800 W
Woods Cross, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Renee Kennedy


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Renee Kennedy Obituary
Rita Renee Kennedy
1935 ~ 2019
Woods Cross, UT-Rita Renee Kennedy peacefully passed away in her home on September 20, 2019. She was born August 14, 1935 in Victor, Idaho.
Rita enjoyed quilting, sewing and puzzles. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family and friends. She always helped and cherished everyone in her life and will be greatly missed.
Rita is survived by her brother Larry (Kay) Ballard, sister Afton Williams, daughters Laurie (Mike) Evans, Penny Holmberg, Vicki (Dave) McKay, sons Russell Kennedy, Jonathan (Melodie) Kennedy, Steve (Becky) Kennedy. Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband Gary Kennedy, son Ronald Kennedy, and brother Jack Ballard.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Woods Cross 5th Ward, 2064 S. 800 W., Woods Cross, Utah 84087. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84404. Online condolences at www.russonmortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now