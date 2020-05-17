|
1951 ~ 2020
Our dear sister, aunt, and friend, Robbie Anne White, passed away on May 9th as the result of a three year battle with cancer.
Robbie was born September 9, 1951 in Lakewood, Ohio to Marie L. and Charles B. White. She was baptized at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Avon Lake, Ohio. She grew up in Bountiful, Utah and lived in Farmington for the past 15 years. She graduated from Viewmont High School, attended Utah State University and graduated from Weber State College with a degree in physical education. She later received her Masters Degree from BYU. Robbie spent 30 years teaching physical education in the Davis School District where she made many lifelong friends and was loved by her students. She proudly finished her career as a District Physical Education Specialist developing physical education curriculum for elementary students.
What defined Robbie was her love of the outdoors and four-legged creatures (mainly horses and her beloved dogs). She was a woman of many interests. She was involved in rodeo both in high school and college and loved everything Western. Her love of horses lasted throughout her life and resulted in many lifelong friendships. Robbie was a legendary lover of dogs and supported and volunteered with organizations dedicated to the well being of animals. Robbie was happiest on a long hike with her dogs accompanied by her walking buddies, time at "the barn", on road trips with her family (especially if it involved casinos), drinking a glass of a dry red wine, reading a good book, and watching old movies (anything made before 1950!).
Robbie loved her family and was so proud of the accomplishments of her nieces, and great- nieces, and great-nephews.
Robbie is survived by her sister Pat Mize who was by her side throughout her health ordeals, brother Casey (Chuck) White, longtime companion Steve Grant who made sure her home was a showcase, nieces Anne Schuster (Walter), Nicole Stone (Scott), Jennifer Wiser (Darren), her great- nieces and great-nephews Audrey and Connor Stone, Thomas and Spike Schuster, Cassidy and Jack Wiser, and her beloved dogs Mugsie and Wylie. She was preceded in death by parents and sister Joan Akins.
A special thank you to the many friends, too many to name (you know who you are!) who were always there for Robbie, especially her hospital posse (Bull Manfredi, Kerry Fenwick, Dr. Regina Drueding, and her sister Pat) who offered invaluable support and advocacy throughout her cancer journey.
A celebration of life will occur sometime in the future when we can all gather together.
To honor Robbie, please consider a donation in her name to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020