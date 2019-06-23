Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
1337 E Blaine Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lapetina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Lapetina


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. Lapetina Obituary
Robert Anthony Lapetina passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born March 1928 in New York City where he met and married Martha. They were married for 69 years.
Robert enlisted in the Navy where he was assigned as a radar specialist. This led to a 40 year career with EDO Corporation in New York, Canada, and Utah where he led the development and production of Sonar Transducers and Loran. His work sent him all over the world from the Arctic to New Zealand. During a trip to Amsterdam, Robert jumped into a canal to rescue a man trapped in a sinking car, for which he was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Bravery.
When Robert wasn't working, he spent time enjoying the outdoors with his beloved family. Robert is survived by his wife, children, grand and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for the family will be held in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 26. An open reception will be held from 12-2 pm at 1337 E Blaine Ave (1735 So).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Foundation Fighting Blindness at 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.
Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

logo

Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now