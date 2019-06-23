Robert Anthony Lapetina passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born March 1928 in New York City where he met and married Martha. They were married for 69 years.

Robert enlisted in the Navy where he was assigned as a radar specialist. This led to a 40 year career with EDO Corporation in New York, Canada, and Utah where he led the development and production of Sonar Transducers and Loran. His work sent him all over the world from the Arctic to New Zealand. During a trip to Amsterdam, Robert jumped into a canal to rescue a man trapped in a sinking car, for which he was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Bravery.

When Robert wasn't working, he spent time enjoying the outdoors with his beloved family. Robert is survived by his wife, children, grand and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for the family will be held in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 26. An open reception will be held from 12-2 pm at 1337 E Blaine Ave (1735 So).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Foundation Fighting Blindness at 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.

