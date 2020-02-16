|
Robert Albert Moen passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. Born May 9, 1924 in Seattle, Washington. Son of Albert and Gladys Dickison Moen.
He served his country in the United States Navy and worked as a Machinist/Tool & Dye Maker for the United States Government. He and his first wife Susan had three sons. They later divorced. He then married Blenn Case and they had one son. They later divorced. He then married Grace, who passed away in 2010. Bob loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He also participated in off road racing. At Bob's request, no funeral services will be held. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020