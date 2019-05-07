Robert Allen

1959 ~ 2019

Robert Lynn Allen, 59, passed away April 29, 2019 at his home in West Jordan, Utah.

He was born on May 12, 1959 in the old Caribou County Hospital in Soda Springs, Idaho. His older sister, Debra, welcomed him home. His younger sister, Pamela, was born 2 years later.

His parents are Gordon and Claire Allen: Keller and Karen Torgesen Crane.

Robert spent the first 4 months of his life living at his Grandfather Allen's ranch on the Blackfoot River north of Soda Springs.

With his parents he moved to Connecticut, Minnesota, and finally back to Idaho to graduate from Marsh Valley High School and on to Utah State University. He later worked at the mines in Soda Springs and then with his Dad on the farm in Malta.

At heart he was a true farmer. He was very particular about the farm equipment and kept it in top running condition. He enjoyed planting the fields and watching the crops grow while striving for excellent production.

Although later divorced, he married Renee Walters and to that union were born Jason Robert, Justin Curtis, and Jessica Lee.

He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in many callings, with an emphasis on scouting. He enjoyed the scouting program and loved the time he spent with this sons Jason and Justin on their many scouting adventures that included biking, hiking, and camping.

Robert supported and loved his children as they grew into adulthood and married their spouses. Amanda Francis (Jason), Melissa Palmer (Justin), and Robert Hansen (Jessica).

He loved being a grandfather and spent many hours playing and laughing with each of his grandchildren. Robert had 13 grandchildren Matthew, Ryan, and Chloe Allen; Katie, Eliza, Gracie, Jacob, and Thomas Allen; Heather, Samuel, Davin, Alexander, and Cynthia Hansen. Two grandchildren preceded him in death, Gracie Allen and Alexander Hansen.

Family that preceded him in death are two uncles - Richard Carroll Torgesen and Robert Keith Torgesen, a cousin Dustin Murdock and Tonya Hunsaker Crane, grandparents Roland and Margaret Allen, Richard and Arlene Torgesen, and great grandparents J.T. and Rose Torgesen, Charles and Della Tucker.

Funeral Services in memory of Robert will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 am. Prior to the services there will be a viewing from 9 - 11 am. Services will be held at 5360 W 7000 S, West Jordan, UT. Interment will be at Richmond Cemetery on May 11, 2019 at 4 pm. Located at 350 N 200 E, Richmond, UT.



Published in Deseret News on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary