Robert and Iva Fairclough

Happy Birthday Dad and Mom

Happy 95th and 100th Birthday to our Dad, Robert Fairclough born August 21, 1925 and our Mom, Iva Fairclough born January 1, 1920.

We love and miss you every day. We wish we could still celebrate your Birthdays with you.

Love Your Daughters, Family

and Friends



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store