Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
LDS Chapel
275 E 10600 S
Sandy, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert and LaVon Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert and LaVon Hunt Obituary
Robert & LaVon Hunt
1928 - 2019 & 1926 - 2019
Sandy, UT-Robert (Bob) George Hunt, 90, and his beloved wife, Lavon Goldie Longmore Hunt, 89, both passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. Bob was born on October 16, 1928 in Salt Lake City to Frank and Beatrice Hunt. Lavon was born in Basalt, ID on December 26, 1929 to Elmer and Lillian Longmore. Bob and Lavon are survived by their six children Blair (Sue), Dennis (Cris), Randy (Chris), Sandy (Tom) Branch, Laurel Newhouse, Scott (Danna), twelve grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A joint viewing and funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the LDS Chapel at 275 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT 84070. Viewing from 10-11:30 am. Funeral to follow at noon. Under direction of Russon Mortuary. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.