1927 ~ 2020
Ivins, UT-Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Robert Arnold McCleve, Sr., passed peacefully to the other side of the veil on Thursday morning March 19, 2020 at the Southern Utah Veteran's Home in Ivins, Utah at the age of 92.
Robert (Bob) was born on November 11, 1927 (Veteran's Day) to James Cyrus McCleve and Pauline Greer McCleve in Holbrook, Arizona. He graduated from Holbrook High School and two days later reported for active duty in the United States Army. He served in the 752nd Armored Tank Battalion and Army of Occupation in Cormons, Italy. After his service in World War II he continued his service as Captain in the National Guard until 1964.
Returning home Robert met and married Louise Johnson and they were married on April 17, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. Their marriage was blessed with 8 children.
Graduating from the University of Arizona with a BFA, Robert accepted his first teaching job at Mohave County Union High School in Kingman, Arizona. Later the family moved to Taylorsville, Utah and he taught in the Salt Lake School District for the next 32+ years at Lincloln Junior High and Bryant Middle School. He continued post graduate work at both Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.
Robert enjoyed serving the Lord in Elders Quorums, High Priest Groups, Bishopric, Scoutmaster, and as a Temple worker. He especially loved temple work and family history and he was extremely proud of his pioneer heritage as his ancestors were among the first to settle southern Utah and Arizona.
He loved the outdoors and his time hunting, camping, fishing and hiking (and looking for bullets) with his family.
Robert is survived by his wife, Louise, who he would have celebrated 69 years together next month. He is also survived by his children: Ellen (Martin) Bonadurer, Rob (Jill), Sean, Karen (Randy) Schilt, Kevin (Denna), Maureen Cox, Cy, and Colleen (Jay) McCashland. He is also survived by his brother, Don Earl of Los Gatos, CA. Robert is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Winston, and his sisters, Myrna Birchett and Marguerite Jordan, his son-in-law Cris Cox, and grandsons, Scott, Robert, and Kyle McCashland.
In consideration of the restrictive nature of the Coronavirus there will be a brief graveside service will military honors at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah on Wednesday morning March 25th at 11:00am for family only. A funeral/memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 23, 2020