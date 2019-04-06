Robert Benjamin Sansom

1932~2019

Holladay, UT-Robert (Bob) Sansom, 86, passed away April 2, 2019 joining his beloved wife LaRae and daughter Cindy as he returned home to our Heavenly Father.

Bob began life October 26, 1932, the youngest of three sons born to Charles Clyde and Lovenia Elizabeth Sansom in SLC, Utah. As a young boy, Bobby enjoyed playing marbles and helping on a family farm in Granger. He especially loved riding and taking care of the horses and later owned several of his own.

As a young man, Bob participated in a variety of school activities including the acapella choir, the wrestling team and the football team where he was East High's varsity quarter back. After high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving in the Western States Mission. This experience would lead to a lifetime of devoted service in the church including serving as Bishop of the Holladay 14th Ward. Bob is known by his family as a man of great faith with insightful scriptural knowledge and understanding.

He served in the Airforce as an aircraft and engine mechanic before attending the University of Utah where he met and married LaRae Robbins. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1958. They had 7 children - Cindy (Charles), Mark (Kelly), Julie (Kelle), Maria (Ralph), Patti, Stephanie (Paul), and Jennifer - and currently have 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Bob and LaRae were exceptional people who shared their time, their friendship and especially their famous homemade toffee and pecan brittle. They were always thinking of others and could often be found caring for those needing a helping hand. Another one of their passions was the Special Needs Primary which they looked forward to every Tuesday. Never a week would go by without them saying what a blessing it was to be a part of the primary. Dad became the chauffeur and looked forward to getting Jennifer's friends to any activity they needed to be at. Bob particularly enjoyed serving and ministering to his neighbors - blowing snow in the winter and generously sharing the plentiful harvest from his garden at the end of each summer.

Bob also loved boating and going to Lake Powell for family vacations. He was an avid water skier and could be found carving beautiful "rooster tails" well into his seventies. It took bone cancer to finally convince him to stop saying "Hit It!" We will all miss his hearty laugh, his contagious smile and his sincere love for each of us. We love you Dad!

We want to thank Elevation Hospice, his nurse Bonnie, Mafe Mahe owner of M & S Affordable Home Care and everyone who helped look after him. The ward, neighbors and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on April 15, 10:30 am at the Holladay 14th Ward on 4917 Viewmont St., Holladay. Friends may call on April 14th evening from 6-8pm at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary 4670 S. Highland Dr., and April 15th from 9-10:15am at the Holladay 14th Ward chapel. Interment, Wasatch Lawn. You may share a memory at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/robert-benjamin-sansom/

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary