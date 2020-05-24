|
|
Robert Brent Goodsell
10-19-1941 to 05-07-2020
Robert was known by High School class mates and his work associates as Bob. But to his family he was known as "Brent". He passed away after a challenging battle with older-age and dementia, not Alzheimer's yet.
Brent passed away in Las Vegas at his home with family by his side. He was blessed to be able to stay in his home until his passing. He had Hospice care for only about 35 hours. The nurse said he had been excellently cared for by his family. He had dementia for about 18 months.
Brent was born October 19, 1941 in Price, Utah. As a toddler his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he was raised by his parents Robert Joseph Goodsell and Lucille Goodsell.
He did the usual things growing-up, playing outside with the neighbor kids, going to the Saturday matinee movies, (25-cents) and watching "Flash Gordon" on the family's 1948, 9" black and white TV .
His sister, Peggy Jean, was born into the family when Brent was five years old. Later-on-in-life he told his sister that when she was a baby she was a cute little thing, but tiny, red and wrinkly. He learned to love her anyway. During his early teen years he showed her the sights of the city, several times during the summer they road the bus and went to the Capitol in Salt Lake City, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum, and took their lunch to Memory Grove to eat.
Brent graduated in 1959 from West High School, he was on the school's year book staff. He attend the University of Utah for three years and then decided to move to San Francisco, CA. He enjoyed living on Nob Hill for several years (a beautiful area) and later moved to Sherman Oaks, California and worked at I. Magnan's department store in Beverly Hills as manager and buyer of woman's shoes. He worked there several years before moving to Atlanta, Georgia where he worked for over 30 years at Georgia State University as General Editor of Publications and later as Acting Director of Publications until he retired in July 2000. After retiring he moved to Utah for two and a half years, then on to Las Vegas, Nevada for a while, then he moved to the state of Washington and then back to Las Vegas for the last eight years.
Brent is survived by his family Mark Daugherty and Melody Wise; his sister Peggy (Ron) Major; nephew Blake, nieces Holly and Crystal; two wonderful aunts; and several cousins.
Cremation was in Nevada. Interment and dedication of his grave will be at Elysian Burial Gardens in Murray, Utah at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020