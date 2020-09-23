Robert Burnett Metcalf
September 20, 1936 - September 20, 2020
Robert (Bob) Burnett Metcalf of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away peacefully on his 84th birthday Sunday, September 20, 2020 after a long and valiant struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Bob was born in 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Alvin and Myrine (Burnett) Metcalf. He was the middle of 3 sons. Bob married Pham Thi Ngoc Chung on January 10, 1971 in Saigon, Vietnam. The marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on November 18, 2006.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers; Larry and Lynn Metcalf. He is survived by his children, Kathy Holley (Michael) and Anne Metcalf; grandchildren, Jillian, Nathan, and Katelyn.
We have no doubt that Bob's 84th birthday was celebrated in a joyous reunion with his loving wife, father, mother, two brothers and many other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held, Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr. A visitation will be held at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 South) Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
