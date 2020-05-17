Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Robert Brewer
Viewing
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley
13001 S. 3600 W.
Riverton, UT
View Map
Robert C. Brewer Obituary
Robert C. Brewer
1941 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and devoted husband, passed away May 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Robert was born February 9, 1941 in Mt. Pleasant, UT to Clinton A Brewer and Lael V. Madsen. His parents divorced when Robert was young and his mother later married Marlin H. Green, who helped raise him.
Robert grew up in Kearns and graduated with the first graduating class at Granger High School in 1959.
He married his sweetheart Dianne C. Sommer on May 12, 1960. They reached the milestone of 60 years of marriage two days before he passed.
Robert enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and especially his grandchildren, Devon, Wyatt and Josie.
Robert is survived by his wonderful wife of 60 years, his son Mark, his daughter Robin (Scott) Sartori, his three grandchildren, his two brothers and three sister and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley, 13001 S. 3600 W. Riverton, UT. For more information please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020
