|
|
Robert Duane Card
1931 ~ 2020
Robert Duane Card, aged 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. He was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. He attended Ricks College, Brigham Young University, and received his PhD in Psychology from the University of Utah. As a psychologist he counseled with thousands of individuals to help improve their lives.
As a young man, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. Throughout his life he was an avid learner of languages and cultures. He learned German, French, Maori, and Spanish.
In 1954 he married Helena Schwertzig in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. Robert and Helen raised their 3 sons in Canada and Utah. Helen preceded him in death in 2013. He was fortunate to marry again in 2013 to Maria Fernandez. They were married in the Jordan River Temple.
Robert had many talents and hobbies. He was a skilled carpenter, avid fisherman, and also enjoyed boating and hunting. He also operated a HAM radio and traveled to many places throughout the world.
He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and zest for life.
In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings including as a Spanish speaking missionary in the Salt Lake Valley.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Helen and his parents. He is survived by his second wife, Maria and also his sister, Shirley, and sons: David (Teresa), Michael (Kristine), James (Karen); as well as grand-daughters Merilee, Laurel, Olivia, and Isabel and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 363 East Vine Street, Murray, UT at 11AM. A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 28th at Larkin Mortuary, Sunset Lawn 2350 East, 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT from 6-8pm and again prior to funeral from 9:30-10:30am at the church above.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020