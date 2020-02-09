Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Taylorsville 13th Ward
1495 Tamarack Rd
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylorsville 13th Ward
1495 Tamarack Rd
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Taylorsville 13th Ward
1495 Tamarack Rd
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Carlyle Carter


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob returned to his Heavenly Father on February 7, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on September 15, 1939 in Bingham Canyon to Ralph Carlyle and Betty Carter. Proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He also served as an Atomic Veteran and helped to get benefits for the downwinders and other fellow veterans. Met the love of his life and eternal companion Cathy Unsworth while working at old St. Mark's Hospital. Finally retiring from Kennecott.
Survived by his wife of 53 years Cathy; children Jill (Raymond) Sandberg, Robert Joel (Michelle), and Mathew; grandchildren Cory (Loly) Woodard and Kody (Baylee) Sandberg, Colt and Shalise Penner; great-grandchild Hank Sandberg; sister Pat Merrill; and brother Larry Carter. Preceded in death by parents; grandparents; and brother-in-law Jack Merrill.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Taylorsville 13th Ward, 1495 Tamarack Rd, Taylorsville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 AM also at the church. Interment to follow services at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S. Vine St.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -