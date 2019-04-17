Robert Frank Chambers

1938-2019

Robert Frank Chambers, 81, died Friday April 12, 2019 in Murray, Utah, of the cascading effects of a serious stroke. He was born to Frank Goddard Chambers & Margaret Langford Chambers in Salt Lake City, on March 11, 1938.

He married Gloria Dell Moosman in Ely, Nevada, October 26, 1957, and they had three children. He served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft engine mechanic, having served on Guam and in Vietnam. For the rest of his life, Bob was an extremely patriotic American. After retiring, he worked at other jobs where his mechanical abilities were put to good use, ranging from obtaining an Associate's degree in refrigeration from San Jose City College, to building Bradley Tanks. He earned his degree after retiring from the Navy.

Other interests included shooting at the gun club in California, taking road trips with Gloria to visit friends and family, and being the best uncle, most generous father, grandfather and neighbor, anyone could want. Bob was always willing to help, and he was generous with his time, attention and means.

He is survived by his wife, three children; Kenneth Allen (Gina) Chambers, Kathy Ann Hiestand (Mike) and Karen Lynn Chambers, and his only brother John Langford Chambers. Bob and Gloria have three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob's funeral service will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Glenmoor 8th Ward, 4200 West Skye Drive, S. Jordan, UT. Interment at Salt Lake Cemetery, 200 East N Street, Salt Lake City.





Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary