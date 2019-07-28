|
Richard Charles Abel
June 8, 1936 - July 24, 2019
Richard Abel, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away July 24, 2019 at home after a long fight with heart disease. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Julia and Charles Abel. He was married to Jeri Lynne Huffman-Dean on March 30, 2001. He was proud to have attended the Navel Academy and earned a masters in meteorology, and then served in the Air Force for 7 years. He flew as Captain for Delta Airlines. Dick became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in his 60's and enjoyed teaching Bible truths for many years.
He was very loved by his sister, Pat (George) Giza of Detroit; and his blended family of two daughters, Leslie (Monte) Marvian and Julie Abel, his step children Jesse (Dinee) Dean, Katie (Ryan) Robertson, and Jonathan (Lindy) Dean and all his grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:30 PM. Sandy Kingdom Hall, 9936 S. 300 E. Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019