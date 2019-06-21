Robert Charles Meier

11/17/1926 - 6/17/2019

Robert Charles Meier, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on June 17, 2019. He was born November 17, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio. His family moved to Holladay when he was 17. After graduation from high school he served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He married Kathryn Alice Kuhre, May 18, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly after their marriage they built their home on Jeremy Drive in Cottonwood, where he lived for the next 70 years. Together they raised a family of five children, Robert K. (Larna), Jeremy K. (Becky), Marshall K. (Dixie), Kevin T. (Tracy) and Ruthann Rowland (Richard D.).

He was proud of his 24 grandchildren and 80 great grandchildren. He loved to work! He owned Meier's Market in Holladay. There he always had a listening ear and a quick smile. His customers became like family. His children and grandchildren learned character as they watched his example of honesty, generosity and always wanting to help others. With his sense of humor, he would tease that recreation was "abusing yourself to amuse yourself". He was fun and always full of ideas for any new business adventure. They family cherishes Sunday night memories with roast beef sandwiches and chocolate-malts.

He was a devoted husband, loving and committed father, grandfather and great grandfather, supportive brother and son. He showed us what charity looks like. He loved everyone. Bob's life was about service.

He served as Bishop of the Cottonwood 9th and 11th wards for 11 years, Stake President of the Cottonwood Stake and Mission President of the California-Arcadia Mission, there he made life-long friends, served in the Jordan River Temple as an Ordinance Worker. People were drawn to him as he lovingly counseled them. He was always looking for opportunities to teach others. He loved his Savior and lived a Christ-like life. His children have felt if they could be even half the man/woman our dad was, we will be a huge success.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Geneva Smith and brother Gil Meier. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathryn, parents Robert L. and Sadie Meier, his brothers Tom and Melvin; his sister Rosie, and great grandson Connor Nielson.

A gathering of remembrance will be held on Sunday, June 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Cottonwood 11th Ward, 6400 South 1830 East. The funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24th at 12:00 noon at the Cottonwood 11th Ward, with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 11:30am. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) Sandy.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospital and Primary Children's Medical Center. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com. The family would like to thank Makenna Roberts at Summit Hospice Care.



Published in Deseret News from June 21 to June 23, 2019