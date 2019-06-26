Robert Charles Taylor (Bob)

1933 ~ 2019

Robert Charles Taylor (Bob) passed away from a stroke on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by grandchildren.

Bob was born in Hooper, Utah, to Clark W. and Florence Mary Munn Taylor on November 9, 1933. He went to public schools in Ogden, Utah, graduating from Weber High. He also studied at the University of Utah. He married Sally Smith, divorced with 2 children, Deven and Michelle. Married Pamela Perkins, divorced with one child, Corby (deceased). Married Jacque Jensen in February of 1986, no children. He worked with his brother, Blaine, for many years. Bob served his country in Vietnam and was a member of the Army National Guard. He also served in government services in Iran, barely escaping with his life. He also worked at Hill Air Force Base.

He was an avid golfer and has been a member of Alpine Country Club in American Fork for many years. He never enjoyed anything more than to be outside hitting that little white ball. He also enjoyed skiing and desert motorcycle racing.

Bob is preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Stanton, and his youngest son Corby

He is survived by his wife, Jacque; son Deven (Yasman), Michelle (Herman) Erickson; 2 stepdaughters, Nikki (Sara) and Korri (Rob); his sister Sue Butcher (Dale); and his brother Blaine (Sylvia). He and Blaine were best friends as well as brothers. He had 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 feline kids, Maya, Flash, and Chula.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked that donations be given to the .

Robert's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Emergency Response Team from St. Mark's Hospital, St. Mark's Trauma Center, and Life Care Center in Millcreek. We can't thank them enough.

Bob wanted his body donated to the University of Utah School of Medicine Body Donor Program, so there will be no services held at this time. The family is planning a casual Celebration of Life, to be held later for family and friends.

Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019