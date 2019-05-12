December 4, 1938 ~ April 22, 2019

Robert Cooper Hewitt, Sr. passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 after a short but intense battle with leukemia. Born December 4, 1938 to William Allister Hewitt and Jeanette Saint Clair, the youngest of seven, in San Francisco.

Bob joined the Air Force in 1955 and served his country through the Vietnam era. He was stationed throughout Europe and Asia until 1968, retiring as Staff Sergeant.

Bob found his niche in computers and attended Utah Valley Technical College and later graduated from The University of Phoenix with a bachelor's degree in computer science. Bob enjoyed a long career as a computer scientist working for many firms including Evans & Sutherland, Honeywell, Sony, AMD, and the DoD. Bob was a compassionate, gifted, renaissance man before his time, and had a dry but pleasant sense of humor. Bob was a private pilot and had a passion for aviation and history.

Bob is survived by his sister Deloris Overby (and the late (Jim), his son Robert Hewitt Jr. (Vicci), Jeremy Hewitt, (Brandi) Kari Hewitt-Pomeranz (Steve). Kristy Hewitt, William Hewitt (Kristy), 18 grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Bob is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. He left a legacy of himself in his family and his history. Bob believed with hard work and a will to try, anything is possible, providing motivation and inspiration to so many.

We will be forever looking to the skies remembering our journey and flight with you, and will join you again. Rest in peace Dad.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 1574 E Park Place N in the clubhouse on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 11:00-3:00.



Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019