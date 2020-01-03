Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Kaysville Tabernacle
198 West Center Street
Kaysville, UT
Robert D. Waite


1947 - 2020
Robert D. Waite Obituary
November 26, 1947 ~
December 30, 2019
Robert D. Waite left us on December 30, 2019. His unique humor, his political recitations, his tender care of his feline family and his human family, and his striking floral arrangements will be profoundly missed.
He was born on November 26, 1947 in Logan, Utah to Rulon Winton and Oralie Bailey Waite.
Bob grew up in Kaysville, graduated from Davis High School, and received a bachelor's degree in history from Weber State University.
He was called to serve his church as a missionary in Dallas, Texas.
He served the United States Air Force as housing manager at Hill Air Force Base, wrote the housing regulations for the entire Air Force, and received the top national housing management honors across the United States defense system.
Upon retirement, Bob spent his time as proprietor of Designer Associates - a popular floral shop in Kaysville.
He is survived by a sister, Rula (Robert) Hunter of Ogden, his brother, Ronald (Patricia) Waite of Kaysville, and 18 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the historic Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 West Center Street, in Kaysville, Utah. Friends may greet the family at the tabernacle prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The interment will take place at a later date in the Kaysville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to donate to The Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service at Weber State University.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 3, 2020
