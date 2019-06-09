Services Memorial service 1:00 PM LDS Chapel 4176 So. Adonis Dr. Salt Lake City , UT View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Robert Welti Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert D. Welti

With heavy hearts, Bob Welti's daughters announce their father's final flight into the "wild blue yonder" on June 4, 2019. Bob died surrounded by his family at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah from causes incident to age.

Robert D. Welti (Bob) was born April 28, 1925 in Ithaca, New York to Walter and Jeanne Welti. Shortly thereafter, the Welti family relocated to Logan, Utah where Bob resided until he joined the U.S. Navy at age 18. Bob trained to be a fighter pilot, which fueled his lifelong passion for flying.

Freshly out of the service, Bob began his studies at Utah State University where he fell in love with beautiful co-ed Georgia Fullmer from Circleville, Utah. They were married June 16, 1948 in the Manti Temple.

Bob left law school to jump into a fast moving new technology called "television." Determined to get his foot in the door, Bob volunteered to sweep floors at experimental station W-6XIS in Salt Lake City, Utah. This effort led to a successful forty-one year career as a pioneering TV weatherman. Viewed throughout one of the largest geographic markets in the United States, the broadcast team "Norse, Welti and James' was rated number one for decades.

Outside of television, Bob started the successful advertising company, Welti and Call, with his esteemed partner and "only son," Will Call. In addition, Bob served on the Board of Directors for the Utah Pilot Association as well as the Utah Opera Board. For many years, Bob and Georgia genuinely enjoyed responding to the call of ministering to men housed at the Utah State Prison.

Bob was a man who thoroughly enjoyed life and always saw it as mostly sunny. He loved people-from his extended family and friends to his expansive television viewing audience-and they all loved him back.

Bob and Georgia raised five daughters and shared many wonderful years exploring Utah's rivers, red-rock wilderness, Glen Canyon and Lake Powell. They also joined him on endless emcee jobs, demolition derbies, beauty pageants, old-West festivals, community celebrations, and world travels with KSL.

Throughout his life, Bob owned several airplanes that brought him great joy. He continued to fly until he was 80. Even in his last bed-bound days, he openly yearned to be in a cockpit flying at the speed of sound.

You are now free to fly, Dad. We love you.

Bob is preceded in death by his true love and wife of 58 years, Georgia Fullmer Welti; daughter, Susan Brown; sister, June Jacobsen; brother and sister-in laws, Rollo and Bette Fullmer; beloved second wife, Winifred Garrigues.

Bob is survived by brother, Walter Welti; sister, Alice Buehner; and daughters, Liz Montague (Chris), Nancy Sanchez (John), Son-in-law Peter Brown (Susan, deceased), Deanne Thomas (Winston), Marianne Ratcliffe (Howard); Grandchildren, Tyler, Annie, Ryan, Michael, Wesley, Georgia, Molly, Robert, Christopher and James. He has four great grandchildren with more on the way. Also survived by Claire Brown.

We would like to give special thanks to Anitha Tuyinsenge for the extraordinary caregiving and love she provided Bob and family during the last four years of his life. We would also like to thank CNS Hospice for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the LDS Chapel on 4176 So. Adonis Dr. (3950 East) Salt Lake City, Utah at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions given in Bob's name to Utah Opera or The Nature Conservancy of Utah.

