Robert D. (Bob) Welti
In Loving Memory
A memorial service will be held for Robert D. (Bob) Welti Saturday, August 3, 2019. Bob passed away June 4 at the age of 94. The service will be held at the LDS chapel on 4176 So. Adonis Drive (3950 East) Salt Lake City, Utah at 1:00 pm (see full obituary online on Google at: Legacy.com Bob Welti).
Bob's daughters will greet friends and family from 11:30-12:30 pm before the service. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate contributions given in Bob's name to The Nature Conservancy in Utah or the Utah Opera.
Published in Deseret News from July 27 to July 28, 2019