Robert Dale Howlett

March 29, 1935 - June 28, 2019

Dale passed away peacefully at his home among those he loved.

Preceded in death by his wife Denece Poma Howlett in 2006, infant son Brian, infant granddaughter Jessica Howlett and stepson Rick Wheadon.

Dale was loved by all who knew him. He had a generous personality and work ethic of the highest regard and an ever-present sense of humor to the very end.

Dale was one of the last of the great Draper egg producers participating with his family and his many associates in operating Howlett Farms and Mountain Valley Egg Producers.

Dale loved fishing with family and friends and has played a role in many great fish stories.

Dale participated vigorously in his community and church with many assignments in both; he served on the Draper City Planning Commission as the city of Draper grew from its farming roots to the city we see today.

Always an optimist and ready for a challenge and an adventure, many good memories and accomplishments are Dale's legacy. Those who joined Dale in these adventures will miss him.

In 2008, Dale married Sherrie Fitzgerald Wheadon also from Draper and a childhood friend. Sherrie stayed by Dale's side until his passing.

Dale was known by many in the community and he cherished those associations.

Dale is survived by his wife Sherrie, sons Kevin, Steven, and Brad Howlett along with their families, stepchildren Keri Frampton, Mark Wheadon, Kristie Gordon, Kate and Kim Wheadon, Joseph Wheadon, brothers Duane and Gary Howlett and many extended families.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Sandy Utah Hidden Valley Stake Center, 1450 Raddon Drive, Sandy. Friends are welcome to greet the family during the viewings on Friday, July, 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 South), Sandy and Saturday, July, 13 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Stake Center.

Published in Deseret News from July 7 to July 10, 2019