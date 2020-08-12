1/3
Robert David Andersen
1943 - 2020
Robert David Andersen

1943-2020

Robert David Andersen; our loving dad returned home on Saturday August 8th at the age of 76.

He passed away peacefully at home in South Jordan, UT

Born September 27, 1943 in Salt Lake City, UT to Robert T. Andersen & Marilyn Beth (Christensen) Andersen.

Dad served in the US Navy for 12 years as a Third Class Personnelman. He married Linda Stark August 14, 1964 and worked for Mountain Fuel Supply Company as Pre-Construction Engineer until the age of 39 when he had to take an early retirement due to a hereditary illness. He endured so much throughout his lifetime, but never gave up.

Dad was a man of strength and integrity, but most of all the best dad anyone could ever ask for. He had so much love for all of us.

Dad lived for yearly vacations to Fishlake that had been a family tradition since he was a little boy. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling, Wendover trips, and poker games with his family.

He loved his cowboy boots and hat and enjoyed listening to classic oldies. He had such a huge knowledge of history and it was very important to him to teach his grandchildren as much as he could. He would always tell them to ask and learn from him before he was gone.

We have lost such a huge and wonderful legend, but he left so much behind for us all.

Dad you will be so missed and there are no words for the void we feel in our hearts. We know what a righteous man you were and are now a perfect angel.

See you on the other side Dad.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life Linda (Stark) Andersen, both of his parents, and brother Dale C. Andersen.

Survived by his four Children Robyn (Charles) Schmidt, Shirlyn (James) Butters, Wade (Brandy) Andersen, Jennifer (Jason) Langford, and Sister Barbara Jean Brown.

20 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), where visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:45 pm prior to services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
AUG
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Dave will be truly missed, what a wonerful husband, father and friend he was, Dave and Linda left a ton of memories to everyone that new them, especially there kids Love You all.
Debbie Thomas
Friend
