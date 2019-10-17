Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Paradise Ward
1555 W. Lovely Rd.
Taylorsville, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradise Ward
1555 W. Lovely Rd.
Taylorsville, UT
Robert E. Greenberg


1932 - 2019
Robert E. Greenberg Obituary
Robert E. Greenberg
08/28/1932 ~ 10/14/2019
Robert Erik Greenberg was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Gustave and Gerde Anderson Greenberg.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Paradise Ward, 1555 W. Lovely Rd., Taylorsville, UT, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be Friday at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State St., Murray, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. For full obituary and condolences: www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 17, 2019
