Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Monroe Stake Center
140 South Main
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Monroe Stake Center
140 South Main
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nilsson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eldred Nilsson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eldred Nilsson Obituary
Bob Nilsson
Monroe, Utah
Robert Eldred "Bob" Nilsson, the man with a perpetual smile, 88, passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 at his home in Monroe surrounded by his family. He was born December 16, 1930 in Monroe to James Eldred and Atella Christensen Nilsson. He married his high school sweetheart, Beverlee Swindle, June 27, 1951 in the Manti LDS Temple.
He is survived by his sweet wife, Beverlee; children: Kirt (Tammy) Nilsson, Kraig (Colleen) Nilsson; 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen Swindle.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Monroe Stake Center, 140 South Main. Friends may call at the Magleby Mortuary in Richfield Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday morning at the stake center in Monroe from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Monroe City Cemetery with military honors by the Sevier Valley American Legion Post #37. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -