In Loving Memory
Robert Eugene Lowe, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Lindon, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 am, at the Mona 3rd Ward, 65 West 800 South, Mona, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00 to 10:30 am. An Evening Viewing will be held Friday, March 13th, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment with Military Honors in Mona City Cemetery, 700 East Cemetery Lane, Mona, Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020