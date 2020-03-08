Home

POWERED BY

Services
Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mona 3rd Ward
65 West 800 South
Mona, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mona 3rd Ward
65 West 800 South
Mona, UT
View Map

Robert Eugene Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Lowe Obituary
In Loving Memory
Robert Eugene Lowe, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Lindon, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 am, at the Mona 3rd Ward, 65 West 800 South, Mona, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00 to 10:30 am. An Evening Viewing will be held Friday, March 13th, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment with Military Honors in Mona City Cemetery, 700 East Cemetery Lane, Mona, Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -