Robert "Bob" Eugene Schocker, longtime resident of Holladay, Utah passed away on January 22, 2020 at his home, at the age of 87.
Bob was born in Los Angeles California to Herman and Virginia Jones Schocker who preceded him in death. His family moved to Utah when he was a young boy. The family lived in a historic home once owned by Mormon Pioneer, Levi Edgar Young, located in Holladay. Bob attended Holladay Elementary, Olympus Junior High, and Granite High School. Bob was an industrious young man; he farmed and raised bees, rabbits, pigeons, pigs, and cows; he trapped muskrats and studied taxidermy. He also worked for old time residents helping in their orchards.
As teenagers, Bob and his brother Ronnie entered the military service. Bob honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-54 during the Korean War. He served his country as sergeant and gunner in a mortar platoon.
Returning from Korea, Bob began his career farming small plots of property on a crop/share basis. He was a hard worker and it wasn't long before he formed his own business as an independent landscape contractor. Bob was a respected businessman; in 1960 he founded Schocker Construction Company. As President of Schocker Construction, he completed more than 100 projects, most for government agencies. Some of his most fulfilling projects were the Ririe Dam Reservoir in Idaho, a five-mile channel into the Snake River; Elk head Dam in Colorado and numerous freeway projects.
He also owned Schocker Commercial Properties and developed several properties in the Salt Lake area. One he was most proud of was Mill Square Office Complex. Bob refurbished the old IFA and Utah Poultry building on West Temple, built in the early 1920's. It was converted to beautiful office space using the original timbers and space originally used for grain storage. While building his business, Bob also attended many classes at the University of Utah and was awarded in May of 2010 an honorary alumni degree by the Department of Humanities. Because of his belief in education and making contributions to the less fortunate, he created endowments in the family name, Robert E. Schocker Family Charitable Trust, hoping to help make the world a better place. His foundation will be carried on by his posterity.
His favorite places were the lake and cabin he built as a young man at Alpine Acres in the Uintah Mountains. During his time there, he enjoyed hiking, spending time with family and being outdoors. He also loved spending many months every year at his condo in Hawaii.
Bob was deeply concerned about leaving a legacy and a written account of his history, accomplishments, and dreams. He wrote in journals each day for years and has printed and bound over 30 of them.
Bob is survived by his ex-wife and dear friend, Martha Ann Middleton. His wonderful children who he loved so much; Heidi Chatelain, Debbie (Jeff) Stevens, David Camomile, Diana (Scott) Peck, Robert Schocker, and Pattie (Mike) Wright. His greatest joy, his 21 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren: (Debbie Stevens) Annie and Austin. (David Camomile) Jordan, Jake, and Kenzo Griffin, Cassidy, and Blake. (Diana Peck), Madison, Aaron, Maddox, Zaden, and Oliver Douros, McKenzie and Evita, Malcolm and Maxwell. (Robert Schocker) Charley Burns, Ayden, Sydney, and Indy. (Pattie Wright) Alyssa, Tyler, and Finnley Jewkes, Connor, Vanessa, Noah, Isabella, Deacon, Dawson, and Sophia. His siblings, who were also his best friends; Ronnie (Vonnie) Schocker, Linda Bury, Paul (Tina) Schocker, and Ann Thomas.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LDS chapel on 2080 E 5165 S, Holladay, Utah, with a viewing prior, from 9:30-10:30 am. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
We will forever be grateful to the amazing caregivers, who took such loving care of our Dad in his home.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020