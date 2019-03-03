|
Our beloved father, family man and friend, passed away on Feb 21, 2019. He was born July 2, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN, to Noel W. and Eliza Dix Kelley. He served his country and community well, he retired from Valley Bank and Trust in 1994. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty L. Kelly, children, Rob Kelly, Wendy Bailey and Terry Wilkins, and numerous family members that he dearly loved. Funeral will be, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 S 2300 E, SLC, UT, 84109. A private family interment will follow. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Solstice Hospice Home Health, for their loving care. Full obituary and online guestbook available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019