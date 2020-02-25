Home

Robert F. Owens Obituary
Robert F. Owens passed away on February 21, 2020 in St. George, Utah
He is survived by his wife, Cheer Henrie, and had five children, Guy Victor (Brenda), Kurt Jeffrey (Teri), Lynn, deceased, Jared Clark (Susan), Liesl Eve (Duane). One grandson Ian (Christine), a granddaughter Ariel, a granddaughter Shalee, and a great-granddaughter Daylee.
Bob served his country for 5 years in Germany, and two years in Phoenix as a lawyer. After moving his family to St, George, he finished his career as a judge. He was a good writer, a cartoonist and a poet. His sense of humor was evident in the books he wrote and in his journals.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the St. George 3rd Ward Chapel located at 200 West 500 North, St. George, Utah 84770.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 25, 2020
