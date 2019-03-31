Services Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM LDS Chapel Mt Pleasant , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM LDS Chapel 295 South State Street Mt Pleasant , UT View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Heber City Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Robert Clyde Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Forbes Clyde

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers 10/13/1929 - 03/28/2019

Mount Pleasant, UT-Robert Forbes Clyde was born on October 13, 1929 in Heber City, UT to Don Clyde and Kathryn Forbes Clyde. He passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, UT.

Between these two dates, 90 years apart, Bob Clyde lived a remarkable and productive life, full of dedicated service to his family, his community, his profession and his God.

Bob graduated from Wasatch High School in 1947. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he studied at Brigham Young University.

While studying at BYU, he met Lynette Madsen, daughter of Jay and Elmina Madsen of Springville, UT. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1953. They had seven children and one Navajo foster son.

Bob had a successful career in livestock management. For 21 years, the family sheep business was headquartered in Heber City.

He was voted Utah Sheep Man of the Year in 1973. Bob left Utah in 1977 because the loss of range land to recreational property threatened his hope to accommodate his sons in the family business.

The family spent six years in Joseph, OR and 12 years in Connell, WA. During that time, he was involved in the family cattle, sheep and dairy businesses.

Bob had a successful career in politics, serving six years in the Utah House of Representatives and 11 years in the Utah Senate. He was known for his wisdom and dedicated service.

Bob loved God and spent his life in service to others.

Bob served in the British Mission and as a counselor to the mission president. He served on the High Council, as a Bishop and a Stake President in Heber City.

He was a seminary teacher and Regional Representative in Oregon. Service in Washington included gospel doctrine teacher, ward mission leader, temple worker, and counselor in the Washington Spokane Mission.

After moving to Mt Pleasant, UT in 1994, he was an ordinance worker and sealer in the Manti Temple, culminating 24 years of temple service.

The April, 1975 National Geographic included a story featuring Bob and his family entitled The Family, A Mormon Shrine. He spent a lifetime encouraging, serving and leading his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife Lynette, children Tom (Glenda) Clyde, Kathryn (Alan) Hadley, Doug (Cindy) Clyde, Stephen (Carmen) Clyde, Lynda (Bill) Boyle, Julie (Trent) Jorgensen, foster son Wilmer (Valerie) Begoody, daughter-in-law Pam Tolley, 38 grandchildren, and 70 great grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, son David Madsen Clyde, and great grandson Carson Clyde.

Funeral services are Friday, April 5 at the LDS Chapel in Mt Pleasant, 295 South State Street. A viewing is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. Graveside services are at 3 p.m. in the Heber City Cemetery. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019