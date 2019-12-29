|
|
1922 ~ 2019
Bountiful, Utah-Robert B. Forsgren passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 26, 2019. He is survived by his eternal companion, Margaret, and children, Rob (Cindy), Lisa Crabtree (Scott) and Rick (Kim), 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00am in the Val Verda 5th Ward, 2633 South 50 West in Bountiful. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 3 from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main in Bountiful, and a viewing from 10-10:45 at the church prior to services. Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019