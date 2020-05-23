|
|
Jan 28,1929 ~ May 15, 2020
Robert Glade Painter, age 91, passed away in Concord, California on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born January 28, 1929 at home in Logan, Utah to Mark Henry Painter and Sarah Irene Patterson Painter. Known as Glade growing up, he lived with his parents and 10 brothers and sisters in Logan and graduated from Logan High School in 1947. Glade had good memories of spending summers in Jackson, Wyoming at his uncle's cattle ranch. After graduating from Utah State with a degree in Sociology, he was commissioned to active duty in the Air Force from 1951-1953. Part of his service was in Montgomery, Alabama at squadron officers school; the remainder of his time during the Korean war was spent in Cheyenne, Wyoming as an administrative officer. Robert served as a reservist after the war for 14 more years.
Robert attended the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and finished up at Utah State with a Master's degree in Sociology. After a move to San Francisco, Bob worked as a taxi driver and courier for Loomis before getting a teaching credential and teaching at Everett Junior High School for seven years.
During this time Bob met his wife Lois Burrows in the Mission Ward in San Francisco. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on July 28, 1961. The family next moved to Hanford, California in 1964 and raised their children as Bob worked as the assistant superintendent of schools for Kings County for 23 years. During this time, he taught community college, was active in Kiwanis, and served on the boards of the local PBS station and the Kings Symphony Orchestra, as well as on the California Board of Education. He was also bestowed an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities.
Next Bob and Lois lived in Wayne County, Utah, where Bob served as the superintendent of schools for five years. Later homes were in Ephraim, Payson, Springville, and Sandy, Utah and finally Vallejo, California.
Robert has been a devoted and stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for his entire life. He served as a counselor in several bishoprics, high councilman of four stakes, stake executive secretary, MIA president, and Sunday School Superintendent.
Robert is survived by his daughters Ellen (Scott) Christenson of Farmington, Utah; Ann (John) Cope of Benicia, California; Kathleen White of Springville, Utah; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Reed (Linda) Painter of Providence, Utah; Keith (Marie) Painter of Bountiful, Utah; Merle (Terry) Painter of Logan, Utah; Neil (Joan) Painter of Logan, Utah; and Susan (Pete) Kendrick of Providence Utah. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Lois Burrows Painter, his parents, and siblings Cecil Painter, William Painter, Daphne Sharp, Rush Painter, and Marva Woodward.
Robert has spent his life in the service of others- building up, growing and nurturing many gardens, trees, homes, children, and all people around him. Whether times were good or difficult, he could always be heard to say, "What can I do for you?" and "You bet!"
Funeral services for the family will be Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home in Payson, Utah. Burial will be in Payson City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Walker Funeral Home in Payson with interment in the Payson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkermemorials.com
Published in Deseret News from May 23 to May 24, 2020