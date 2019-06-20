1946 ~ 2019

Robert Glen Powell, 72, of Erda, UT succumbed to Parkinson's in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on June 17, 2019.

Robert was born on Dec 27, 1946 in Salina, UT to Glen K and Ruth (Crane) Powell. At the age of 6 Rob's father passed away and his mother later married Blaine Brown. The blended family was close throughout his life.

He graduated from seminary and West High School in 1965. Rob joked he went through the school of hard knocks to receive a Mechanic's PHD. He was a talented, highly respected and sought after mechanic. He worked for various companies and retired after a long career from Delta Airlines in 2002.

Robert married his lifelong sweetheart Delsa Jeanette Larsen on Friday the 13th of March 1970. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 2007. Together they loved traveling, camping, and spending time with family.

Rob enjoyed watching classic western movies, especially those starring John Wayne. He always looked forward to hunting season with his brothers, sons, grandson and nephews. He also enjoyed embarrassing others by always asking for a senior discount. Towards the end of his life one of his greatest highlights was being able to serve his Heavenly Father by going to clean the Salt Lake Temple. Rob had a big heart and would help anyone in need. As one friend has said, "Rob made being his friend easy". Rob is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Rob is survived by his wife Delsa; sons R. Shane (Tamara) Powell, Brandon (Rebecca) Powell; daughter DayNa (David Jr.) Cooley; 9 grandchildren Lindsey (Mark) Soffe, Jacob (Emily) Powell, Whitney Powell, Madison (Carlos) Gomar, Samantha (Farrell) Burggraaf, Savannah, Emma and Olivia Powell; step-grandson David Cooley III; 2 great-grandchildren Kennedy and Harrison; Siblings Charlene (LaMont) Burningham, Doug (Debby) Brown, Earl (Betty) Brown, Marie (Wayne) Christiansen, Garn (Carol) Brown, Mark (Marilyn) Unsworth, Leila (Brandon) Bowen and many nieces and nephews and other family members. Preceded in death by fathers Glen K Powell, Blaine Brown, mother Ruth (Crane) Brown; sister Vickie Unsworth.

Funeral services will be held at the Pole Canyon Ward 323 E. Erda Way Erda, UT 84074 on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held Friday June 21st at the church from 6-8 PM, also prior to funeral service on June 22nd 10:00 - 10:45 AM. Interment at Stansbury Cemetery in Stansbury UT.

