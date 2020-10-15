1/2
Robert Glen Reeder
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Glen Reeder passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born December 12, 1929 and was the son of Edwin Glen Reeder and Grace Emily Morgan.
He married Geraldine Chandler on November 24, 1954, at Bertha Eccles Hall in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed in the Bountiful Utah Temple.
Robert was a member of the Bountiful 16th and Kimball Mill Wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, traveling, duck hunting, pheasant hunting, and fishing. The most memorable times were family trips to Bear Lake and Yellowstone Park. He loved listening to old-time radio programs and loved old cars, especially Fords.
He is survived by his wife Geraldine Chandler Reeder, Sons Richard (Joan'L) Reeder, Michael (Wendy) Reeder, daughter Debra (Steven) Andresen, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, brothers James Reeder, Brent Reeder, and a sister Betty Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Linda Reeder Tincher.
A viewing will be held Saturday, October 17th from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St., Bountiful, UT. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm at the Bountiful Cemetery 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful, UT. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bountiful Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cindy Bigelow Henderson
Friend
October 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lucinda Henderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved