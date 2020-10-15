Robert Glen Reeder passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born December 12, 1929 and was the son of Edwin Glen Reeder and Grace Emily Morgan.
He married Geraldine Chandler on November 24, 1954, at Bertha Eccles Hall in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed in the Bountiful Utah Temple.
Robert was a member of the Bountiful 16th and Kimball Mill Wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, traveling, duck hunting, pheasant hunting, and fishing. The most memorable times were family trips to Bear Lake and Yellowstone Park. He loved listening to old-time radio programs and loved old cars, especially Fords.
He is survived by his wife Geraldine Chandler Reeder, Sons Richard (Joan'L) Reeder, Michael (Wendy) Reeder, daughter Debra (Steven) Andresen, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, brothers James Reeder, Brent Reeder, and a sister Betty Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Linda Reeder Tincher.
A viewing will be held Saturday, October 17th from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St., Bountiful, UT. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm at the Bountiful Cemetery 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful, UT. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com