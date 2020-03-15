|
|
1952 ~ 2020
Robert Glenn Lemmons, our brother, uncle, and friend, passed away February 12, 2020, in Bolinas, California. Robert was born in Murray, Utah, May 7, 1952, to K. Glenn Lemmons and D. Jean (Anderson) Lemmons.
Robert lived life large. He loved the theater and the ocean, Johnny Cash and Clint Eastwood. He had a lifelong passion for sailing and scuba diving, and his booming renditions of Jimmy Dean's "Big Bad John" at family gatherings and dive bars alike were legendary.
Robert was the original "Jack of many trades", known for finding the fun in everything he did. His friends and family will miss his fearless, headstrong spirit and his indefatigable optimism, even in the face of impossible odds.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Laurie (Tom) Pace and Shirlene (Robin) Bastar and his longtime companion, Randi Arnold, as well as his nieces and nephews: Rebecca Singer, Daniel Ivory, Jennifer Witt, Aaron, Adam, Robert and Russell Pace. He was preceded in death by his parents. His ashes were returned to the ocean he loved so well.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Robert's memory to Hospice by the Bay, in Larkspur, California. Hospicebythebay.org.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020