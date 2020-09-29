1/1
Robert Harry Young
Robert Harry Young
1937 ~ 2020
Robert Harry Young, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away September 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 1, 1937, to Harry Derbidge Young and Della Marjorie Hatton Young in Sacramento, California. He attended Jackson Elementary School and Jackson Junior High School. He graduated from West High School and attended the University of Utah. He married the love of his life, Juanita Faye Lightfoot on April 22, 1960, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He started working at the age of 15 for Safeway Corporation as a bagger and worked his way up to an assistant manager. He worked for Paramount Pictures labeling and shipping films. He worked as an industrial equipment salesman for Production Tools, Ingersoll Rand, and Cate Industrial for 26 years where he retired.
He had an extreme love for the outdoors with a passion for fishing and hunting. His family was always his priority and love.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita L. Young, children: Toni Jack (Rob); Bradford Young (Pam); Shellie Nokes (Tom); Therese Owen; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial, 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 29, 2020.
