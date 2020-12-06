Robert Harvey
1928 ~ 2020
Robert Earl Harvey, Jr. as he would of said "I Graduated Today" on December 4, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19, surrounded by family, both in person and via technology.
He was born in Ajo, Arizona on December 28, 1928. He was the eldest son of Robert Earl Harvey, Sr., and Nellie Hastings.
He married Donna Louise Aamodt on July 19, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 5 children, Lorraine (Michael) Steckler, Vaughn (Connie) Harvey, Leonard (Georgeann) Harvey, Kathleen Harvey, and Diane (Joseph) Coles. They had 14 Grandchildren, and 24 Great-Grandchildren.
Bob's greatest blessings were his family. He loved spending time with them and telling stories, especially about a yellow dress, watermelons, and bats.
Preceded in death by his Wife, Parents, brothers Dwayne and Gerald. Survived by his brothers, Barry (Leesa) Harvey, Dale (Diane) Harvey, and sister-in-law, LaVerne Harvey.
We would like to offer our greatest appreciation to all those at St. Joseph Villa who took such great care of Dad.
Graveside services with Zoom will be held 12 noon Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. Online condolences and Zoom hyperlink: www.peelfuneralhome.com