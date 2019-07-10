Robert J Blain

1931 ~ 2019

Robert J Blain passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1931 in Spring City, Utah to Cloyd Blain and Martena Jorgena Sorensen. When he was a young boy, his family moved to Sunset, Utah. He graduated from Davis High School. After high school, Robert served an LDS mission in the Northwest States mission and served in the US Army.

After the military and a brief time working as a telegraph operator for the Union Pacific Railroad, he met and married Catherine Joan Moser on September 19, 1958, in the Logan Temple. Sadly, Catherine was taken from us much to soon in an automobile accident in 1973. Robert met and married a fantastic second wife, Judith Ann Sneed on July 3, 1975, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Robert was a life-long student and educator. Earning his bachelor, masters and doctorate degrees, He taught many vocational classes and mathematics. Teaching at the then Church College of Hawaii, Wasatch Junior High School in the Granite School District, and completing his career at Salt Lake Community College. He was also an active leader in the Granite Education Association and the Utah Education Association.

Robert's other passion was service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many years as a temple worker in the Laie, Hawaii, Salt Lake and Jordan River Temples. After retiring from teaching, he served various church service missions. Serving at the Senior Missionary Training Center in Provo and the Conference Center in Salt Lake.

Robert is survived by his second wife, Judith Ann Blain, his children Jay (Kathy), Roger, David (Shellie), Joan (Rob) Scott, and Warren (Kristan) Byrd, thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his first wife Catherine and step-son Darren Byrd.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise of Sandy who provided such tender and dedicated care to Robert in his final years.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT., 84092. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the same location and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Donor Connect at DonorConnect.life. Interment Sandy City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from July 10 to July 12, 2019