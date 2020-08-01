1/3
Robert J. (Bob) Nielsen
1930 - 2020
Robert Joseph (Bob) Nielsen, 89, passed away July 28, 2020. Bob was born in Garfield, Utah on October 25, 1930 to Iral and Rebekah Nielsen.
He graduated from Cyprus High School and Westminster College where he was the student body President. He proudly served four years in the Navy during the Korean War. On December 14, 1950 he married the love of his life, Myrna Herron, she passed away October 21, 2014. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
On October 24, 2015 Bob married his high school friend Dorothy Drown Davis. She has been a blessing to our family.
Bob is the owner of Ogden Litho, Inc. one of the oldest printing shops in the Ogden Area. His interests are riding horses, camping with family and traveling around the world.
Bob is survived by his wife of five years, Dorothy, his children, Robert Craig Nielsen (Lucille), Cindy (Ron) Klomp, Danny (Lisa) Nielsen; grandchildren , Mike, Cally, Sage, Camille, Anglenne, Jenny, Crystal and Erik; many great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Myrna of 63 years; his parents; son Kenny Nielsen; grandson Jedediah.
Bob was loved so much by his family.
Because of Covid19 there will only be a small family gathering Saturday August 1, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
