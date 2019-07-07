Robert James Baty

1963 ~ 2019

Robert (Bob) Baty died at home in Taylorsville, UT from a dislodged blood clot on June 30, 2019, at the age of 56. He was born in Murray, UT to Clinton and Connie Baty on January 24, 1963.

Bob attended Alta High School and Salt Lake Community College. He worked the early part of his career at Union Pacific Railroad and was currently employed at Utah Transit Authority (UTA) as an Operations Transit Planner. Bob started at UTA over 20 years ago as a bus driver and was elected to serve as President of ATU Local 382. During his term Bob successfully negotiated contracts and agreements to increase salaries and insurance benefits as well as improve policies for the Bargaining Unit that are still in effect in various UTA departments including Operations, Maintenance and Flextrans.

Bob became accomplished at and enjoyed sailing as a teenager while working in various jobs at Great Salt Lake. He also liked to play pool, golf, go to the gym, and ran in several races including the Top of Utah full marathon and Las Vegas Ragnar. He was a Utah JAZZ fan and recently became a Wendover Platinum Passport Rewards member. He was known for his knowledge of past and current events and was always looking for someone to discuss politics with him. He was a proud grandpa to Jenna and Lexi Olsen and loved supporting them in their various sports and activities. His love, sense of humor and gift of gab will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Survived by his wife of 17 years, Debra Baty; mother Connie Baty; siblings Teri Hickman, Clinda (Robert) Lasater, Carol (Ben) Breinholt, Steven (Tracy) Baty, Julie Baty, Clint Baty and Christopher (Felicia) Baty; children Logan (Veronica) Baty of South Carolina, Victoria Baty of South Carolina, Alisa (Austin) Christiansen of (soon to be) Alabama, Alexander (Lauralei) Baty of Draper, UT, and step-daughter Kari (Ryan) Olsen of West Valley City, UT; numerous nieces and nephews; and 5 grandchildren (with one due in Sept.). He was preceded in death by his father Clinton Baty.

An Open House Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a in memory of Robert Baty.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019