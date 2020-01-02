|
1931 ~ 2019
Robert "Bob" Jenkins passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones December 28, 2019. He was reunited with his wife and many other loved ones, what a wonderful reunion that must have been.
Bob was born May 9, 1931 to Robert and Beulah Jenkins in Copperton Utah. He attended Bingham High School where he played baseball, football, and basketball. He served in the United States Navy and was stationed on board the USS Hamner DD 718 during the Korean War. He returned home and married Janice Walters on February 12, 1956.
He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was quick witted, had a passion for sports and had an unbelievable memory. Bob loved his family and never missed a baseball game, recital or performance.
Bob is survived by his daughter Julie (Don) grandchildren Lindsay (Levi) Brendan (Derra) and his great grandchildren Ava and Landon.
A viewing will be held Saturday, January 4th from 12:00 - 1:00 with a graveside service to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, Utah 84082.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 2, 2020