Robert Jerry Augenstein
In Loving Memory
Robert Jerry Augenstein passed away in St. George, Utah, February 15, 2020. From Denver Colorado, he earned a B.S. from U of CO, Boulder, and a ME (Electrical Engineeering) from USC, L.A. He led the Y2k rollover for the Western U.S., and was an entrepreneur with a go-cart track, and mazes.
He married Anita Poulsen, 1967. They had 3 children while they lived in California, Texas, and Utah. She passed away 1984. Bob married Andrea Adams Harris, mother of 4, 1985. Their blended family has become one.
Preceded in death by parents, 3 siblings, and wife, Anita. Survived by wife Andrea, children: Paul A., Julie A., Dannielle H., Matheson H., Lindsay H., Heidi A. and Tom H., their spouses, 29 grandchildren, and siblings Luther Augenstein and Nancy Bundy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Sandy Granite South Stake Center, 2130 E. 10000 S., Sandy, UT 84092. Viewings will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm and Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9-10:30 am prior to services at the same location.
See full obituary on McMillan Mortuary Website mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 19, 2020