Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandy Granite South Stake Center
2130 E. 10000 S.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sandy Granite South Stake Center
2130 E. 10000 S.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandy Granite South Stake Center
2130 E. 10000 S.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Augenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jerry Augenstein


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Jerry Augenstein Obituary
Robert Jerry Augenstein
In Loving Memory
Robert Jerry Augenstein passed away in St. George, Utah, February 15, 2020. From Denver Colorado, he earned a B.S. from U of CO, Boulder, and a ME (Electrical Engineeering) from USC, L.A. He led the Y2k rollover for the Western U.S., and was an entrepreneur with a go-cart track, and mazes.
He married Anita Poulsen, 1967. They had 3 children while they lived in California, Texas, and Utah. She passed away 1984. Bob married Andrea Adams Harris, mother of 4, 1985. Their blended family has become one.
Preceded in death by parents, 3 siblings, and wife, Anita. Survived by wife Andrea, children: Paul A., Julie A., Dannielle H., Matheson H., Lindsay H., Heidi A. and Tom H., their spouses, 29 grandchildren, and siblings Luther Augenstein and Nancy Bundy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Sandy Granite South Stake Center, 2130 E. 10000 S., Sandy, UT 84092. Viewings will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm and Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9-10:30 am prior to services at the same location.
See full obituary on McMillan Mortuary Website mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -