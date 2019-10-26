|
1941 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-R. Joe Harris passed away on October 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was injured doing what he loved to do - taking care of his home. He was born on December 9, 1941 to Melvin Guss and LaVon Starr Harris. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 AM in the LDS Church, 89 East 11000 South, Sandy, Utah with a viewing from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM before the service. Interment will be at the Grace Cemetery in Grace, Idaho at approximately 4:30 PM.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 26, 2019